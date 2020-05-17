|
- James L. Sterk
James L. Sterk, 86, of Pue-
- blo, passed away May 11, 2020. Born in Pueblo Aug. 4, 1933 to Paul J. and Mary Elizabeth Slobodnik Sterk. Graduated from HCHS in Walsenburg in 1951. Served in the U.S. Navy 1951 to 1955 during the Korean War. He married Ruthlee August on June 2, 1956 in Raton N.M. He worked and trained as a meat cutter for Ruffini Grocery in Walsenburg for seven years with a brief stint helping a friend in Wood-ard, Okla. He moved to Pueblo where he worked for Safeway until he retired in August 1990. He moved to Colorado City May 1994 and back to Pueblo in October 2014. He was a Member of First Congregational Church UCC and VFW Post No. 7305. Jim's greatest passion outside of family and work was his time living in Colorado City still able to officiate basketball for many years after retirement and work/play at Hollydot Golf Course. He enjoyed camping with family, fishing, visiting with family and friends and telling stories of his time in the Navy and growing up in the Tioga mining camp. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmom, Mary Ann Sterk; brother, Paul Jr. and grandson, Brandon Jensen. Survived by wife of almost 64 years, Ruthlee; sister, Paula Jo (Frank) Conder; sister-in-law, Rose Sterk; bro-ther-in-law, Fred "Skipper" August; children, Natalie Jensen, Marci Litton, Jamie (Dan) Kicker-Sterk and James G. (Misty) Sterk; grandchildren, Jennifer (Tino) Almanza, Kenneth (Elyse) Vogel, Megan Jensen, Jillian (Nick) Palmiotti, Sabrina and Brittany Kicker, Tyler (Maddie Marx) Sterk and Colton and Jacob Sterk; great- grandchildren, Logan, Li-am and Aiden Almanza, Elijah, Eden and Noah Vogel, Rozilee Sterk, and Vincent and Ruthlee Rae Palmiotti; cousin, Jan Christiansen; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Cremation. Memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers or food, please donate to the s or . Online condolences, tgmccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 17, 2020