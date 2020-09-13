James Wallace

James E. Wallace,
62, passed away Sept. 9, 2020. Survived by wife, Terri Wallace; children, Anna (Mitch) Miller, Jimmy (Amanda) Wallace and Heidi Parks; grandchildren, Jayden Miller, Kinslee Miller, Shontae Pearce, Delilah Gonzales, Erabella Gonzales and Atlas Wallace; special cousins, Sharon and Kathy Wallace; brothers, Richard (Kim), Patrick, Larry and Joey (Janelle) Wallace; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends and neighbors. Preceded in death by his parents, Mary Ann and Lawrence Wallace. Cremation, Mont-gomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the Mountain View Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum, 1315 Acero Ave. Memorials may be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
.