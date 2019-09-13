|
|
Jamie Renee Smith, 24,
a
resident of Las Animas, Colo.,
- passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 7, 2019. She was born on Dec. 3, 1994, to Patrick Alan Smith and Cynthia Lynn Agnes in Pueblo, Colo. As a young girl her passion was stunt cheerleading. She graduated from Centennial High School in Pueblo, Colo., in 2013. Jamie then went on to college at CSU-Pueblo. Her love was her family, Timo and Myah. Jamie was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, maternal grandparents; and uncle, Jim Thurman. She is survived by her spouse, Timo Martinez, and their daughter, Myah of Las Animas, Colo.; father, Patrick Smith of Pueblo, Colo.; mother, Cindy (John) Agnes of Pueblo, Colo.; stepbrother, Russell Agnes of Pueblo, Colo. Visitation for Jamie will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Bent Community Center in Las Animas, Colo. Interment will follow at the Bent/ Las Animas Cemetery in Las Animas, Colo. The family asks that Rockies attire or colors are worn in respect for her love of the team. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jamie's daughter, Myah Martinez, in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colo., 81054. For more information or to leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 13, 2019