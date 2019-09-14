|
Jamie Renee Smith.
- Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Bent Community Center in Las Animas, Colo. Interment will follow at the Bent/ Las Animas Cemetery in Las Animas, Colo. The family asks that Rockies attire or colors are worn in respect for her love of the team. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jamie's daughter, Myah Martinez, in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colo., 81054. For more information or to leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
