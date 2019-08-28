|
Jane F. Perez-Rosales,
- 86, passed away peacefully at home Aug. 24, 2019. She was born Aug. 21, 1933. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nemesio Perez and Carmen Mendoza; loving husband, Jesus "Chuey" Rosales; sons, Jesus Rosales Jr. and Joseph Rosales; sisters, Jennie Perez and Antonia Ayala; bro-thers, Albert and Jeniro Perez; grandchild, Ar-mondo Rosales; aunt, Susie Mills; and uncles, Joe and Ben Mendoza. She is survived by her loving daughter, JoAnn Rosales; loving son, James Rosales; brother-in-law, Daniel Rosales Sr.; six grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces. Jane was a lifetime Puebloan. She absolutely loved bowling, she regularly played bingo, and was a member of the E.R.O. Club. Jane devoted 30 wonderful years of employment with Robinson-Gardner, and four fun years with Dee's Flowers. Not only was Jane an amazing mother to her own children, but she loved and cared for all her grandchildren and great-grand-children; and her beloved dog, Sparky, as if they were all her own. Her favorite flower was a sunflower, and it was fitting. Jane was just as resilient and just as beautiful. We would like to give a big thank you to the wonderful nurses of the hospice department of Frontier Home Healthcare; her goddaughter, Julie Mora; great-granddaughter, Breanna; and great-grandchildren, Jadelyn, Alyse, and Hateya for taking amazing care of Jane. Most of all though, her loving daughter, JoAnn, never left her side, and took amazing care of her mom until the very end. At her request, cremation has taken place with no formal services. Online con-dolences, www.angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 28, 2019