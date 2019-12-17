|
|
Jane Ferguson Perkins,
- age 99, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Dec. 9, 2019, at Brookdale El Camino in Pueblo, Colo. Jane was born in Norfolk, Va., on June 16, 1920. Her parents were Clara Teel and John Milton Ferguson. She was a graduate of The College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney F. Perkins. Jane was a resident of Pueblo, Colo. since 1979. She was a longtime volunteer of Parkview Medical Center, The of Pueblo, and also a volunteer, teaching reading in Pueblo. Jane is survived by her three children: daughter , Sharon (John) Blackman of Watsonville, Calif.; son, Gary (Cindy) Perkins of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and son Scott (Kelly) Perkins of Albuquerque, N.M.; along with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. At Jane's request, no service will be held. In Jane's memory, contributions may be given to The of Pueblo or Suncrest Hospice of Colorado.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 17, 2019