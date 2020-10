Or Copy this URL to Share

Janelle Susan-Judith Mondragon, 26, of Pueblo, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 5, 2020. Viewing, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday,, in 10-person rotations. Please call Romero Family Funeral home to schedule a time. 719-583-1313. Private family services with live-stream through both Facebook and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 3 p.m. Tuesday.



