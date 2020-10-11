Janet Lee Noble Sanches, 82, Nov. 23, 1937-Oct. 7, 2020. Janet was dearly loved by family and friends and lived a life full of laughter, love and adventure. Born in Mott, N.D., to Andrew Kenneth and Helen Mars Eckholm Noble. Preceded in death by husband, Saul Joseph Sanches; and son-in-law, Don Fortin. Survived by sister, Joan Wilfong; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Linda Noble; daughters, Kathryn Fortin, Kristine Ehlis, Kara Ehlis, Kelleen Koonce, (known as the 4 K's); son-in-law, Tom Koonce; family members, Sandi and Geoff Richmond, Joe Sanches; and grandchildren, Matthew Koonce, Miranda Koonce, and Megan Ivan. Janet raised her family in Pueblo, Colo., as well as working many years in interior decorating at Spangler's Home Fashions. She dedicated countless hours to school committees and Girl Scouting. After retirement she moved to California to be with her beloved grandchildren, Matthew and Miranda. Her last years were spent in Ari-zona, in the company of her daughter, Kristine, who helped her manage her kidney disease. Janet loved traveling, Disneyland, shopping and throwing theme parties. The place she wanted to be more than anywhere else was at the family cabin in Rye, Colo. Her spirit and love of life was strong till until the very end. She is missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store