|
|
Janice Anne Massarotti
passed away on Dec. 20, 2019. She was born in Pueblo on June 23, 1955, to Michael (Velma Kiniry) Massarotti. She retired from Mountain Bell. Preceded by husband, David Fabrizio; and parents. She is survived by granddaughter, Anastasia Fabrizio; brother, Robert (Liz) Massarotti; and sister, Carol Mize; nieces, Kimberly Pearce and family, Tammy Mize and Julie (Jason) Brooks; nephews, Kevin (Doug Rodenbeck) Massarotti, and Terry (Cassondra) Mize. Our sincere thanks to Dana Dawson for her love and support and Suncrest Hospice. As requested, there will be no services.
- Fabrizio
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 26, 2019