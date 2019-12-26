Home

Janice Anne Massarotti Fabrizio


1955 - 2019
Janice Anne Massarotti Fabrizio Obituary
Janice Anne Massarotti
Fabrizio passed away on Dec. 20, 2019. She was born in Pueblo on June 23, 1955, to Michael (Velma Kiniry) Massarotti. She retired from Mountain Bell. Preceded by husband, David Fabrizio; and parents. She is survived by granddaughter, Anastasia Fabrizio; brother, Robert (Liz) Massarotti; and sister, Carol Mize; nieces, Kimberly Pearce and family, Tammy Mize and Julie (Jason) Brooks; nephews, Kevin (Doug Rodenbeck) Massarotti, and Terry (Cassondra) Mize. Our sincere thanks to Dana Dawson for her love and support and Suncrest Hospice. As requested, there will be no services.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 26, 2019
