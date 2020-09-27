Janice D. Shepard
Janice D. Shepard, 73, passed away Sept. 21, 2020. Survived by her husband of 57 years, Charles Shepard and sons, David Charles Shepard and Michael Vernon (Michelle) Shepard, all of Pueblo; brother, Robert (Susan) Turner of Glenwood Springs; and grandchildren, Donovan Michael Shepard and Robert Charles Shepard. Janice was born Feb. 22, 1947, in Ava, Mo. She and Charles married Feb. 26, 1963, in Pueblo. Janice was a co-owner of Shepard's Auto Repair. She was supportive of her husband and sons drag racing hobby. She loved animals and enjoyed going to dog shows and showing her Japanese Akita. As per Janice's request, there will be no services. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
.