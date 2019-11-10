|
Janice Leslie DeBoer, 72,
- died Oct. 27, 2019. Born May 4, 1947, in Bellefonte, Pa., Jan was a proud alumni of Penn State University, Memphis State Univer-sity and the University of Denver. Jan devoted herself to helping children as a Clinical Social Worker. Her concern for children's well-being led her to co-found Kidpower Colorado, a program that teaches boundary setting and self defense skills. Jan also found great joy working as a facilitator for an MS support group. Jan was preceded in death by parents, Holle G. and Kathryn B. DeBoer; and her brother, James W. DeBoer. Survived by, Kurt Ones; sister, Karen Wichelmann; children and their families, Tracye Hirasawa (Scott and Han-nah) and Ben Williams (Keely, Ky, Gage and Griffin), Chad Ones (Jessi, Paxton and Everett) and Cole Ones (Erica, Molly and Tyler.) Jan relished being "Gramma!" Jan traveled all over the world and had many wonderful adventures. She loved music, animals and nature. "The mountains are calling and I must go." ~ John Muir. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 2:30 p.m., Nov. 16, 2019, at The Center for Spiritual Living, 5075 Flintridge Dr., Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Kidpower Colorado, 10 Boulder Crescent, Ste. 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
