Janice "Jan" Griffeth, 72, passed away Sept. 22, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Allen Fox; children, Kenneth (Tracey) Chapman, Steve (Alicia) Griffeth; grandchildren, Ryland, Jeremiah, Rebekah and Jacob; and her sister, Sue Davis. Jan worked as an LPN for 40 years before retiring. Private family services will be held. A reception will be held at Al and Jan's house around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, October 1.



