Janice Elizabeth Ritter Matthew,
91, died July 5, 2020. She was born Sept. 19, 1928, in La Junta and was a longtime resident of Pueblo. She is survived by three sons, Gerald W. (Marilyn) of Troy, Ohio, Kevin C. of Bremerton, Wash., and Kent E. (Amy) of Pueblo; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Carl Burch Ritter; and sister, Cindy Steele, both of La Junta; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Bill E. Matthew; parents, Carl Porter "Pete" Ritter and Avis Roberts Ritter of La Junta; and sister, Kay Ricken of Las Animas. Janice was a longtime member and organist for 40 years at the former St. Paul United Methodist Church in Pueblo and member and organist for 11 years at United Methodist Church of La Junta. She was a member of several organizations,including PEO Chapter DU Pueblo, board member of Pue-blo St. Paul Memorial Endowment Fund (PSP-MEF), former member of Eastern Star and Lambda Alpha Lambda Sorority, both in La Junta. She worked at the Rocky Mountain Eye Center in Pueblo as receptionist, insurance clerk and medical support. Janice was an avid reader. She enjoyed su-doku, knitting, playing bridge and computer solitaire. Memorial ser-vice, 1 p.m. Monday, July 13, Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Service will be livestreamed on Janice's obituary page at www.MontgomerySteward.com
. Private family inurnment. The family respectfully requests no flowers. If desired, memorial gifts may be made to PSPMEF in Pueblo through the mortuary or to United Methodist Church, 601 San Juan Ave., La Junta, CO 81050.