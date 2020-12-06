Janie Elizabeth Miller passed away at home on Nov. 28, 2020, having lived a full life. She was born to the late Luke and Cora Roberts Gentry in Baldwyn, Miss., on June 16, 1939. She left Mississippi for Wisconsin and then Florida, where she met the late Marvin Miller, whom she would marry in 1963. The couple followed the Navy to Charleston, Boston, and Bath, Maine, before moving first to Illinois where they started their family, and finally to Pueblo, which she called home for over 40 years. Janie's home was always open. Everyone was welcome, and many knew Janie simply as "Mom." She loved to travel (especially with her sisters), and gathering with her family was her greatest joy. Whether raising five kids, beating breast cancer, or wrang-ling unruly patrons, she was one tough lady. A widow these last 30 years, she met every challenge head-on. Janie was also preceded in death by her son, Justin; and her brothers, Gene, Ludie, and Jimmy Gentry. She is survived by her beloved sisters, Marie (Frank) Girodo of Pueblo, and Gloria (Bob) Westbrook of Sardis, Miss.; her children, Brian (Maggie) Miller, Kevin (Connie) Miller, Sean (Melody) Miller, Monica (Bill) Hardwick; daughter-in-law, Erica Miller; and her Miller in-laws, Herb, Evan, Mabel, and Kay Bitting; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. If you wish to remember Janie, pour yourself a glass of wine for a night of Hallmark movies under your favorite Bronco blanket. And, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.



