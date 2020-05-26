|
|
Jason James McGhee,
- 45, passed away May 19, 2020, in Pueblo. He
- was born May 26,1976, in Rocky Ford to James McGhee and Irene (McGee) McGhee. He was preceded in death by his father, James. Jason was in the National Guard. He loved the oudoors, going on adventures and operating cranes. Most of all, he loved his time spent with his family. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Lynette McGhee; mother, Irene McGhee; children, Dahlton McGhee and Darrian Mcghee; stepchilden, Alyssa Vigil and Brandon Vigil; sib-lings, Rebecca McGhee (Justin) Morenz, Tia Gal-larzo, and Joslynn Fuller (McGhee); other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Private family service will be held. Online condolence at angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 26, 2020