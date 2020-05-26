Home

POWERED BY

Jason McGhee


05/26/1976 - 05/19/2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason McGhee Obituary
Jason James McGhee,
45, passed away May 19, 2020, in Pueblo. He
was born May 26,1976, in Rocky Ford to James McGhee and Irene (McGee) McGhee. He was preceded in death by his father, James. Jason was in the National Guard. He loved the oudoors, going on adventures and operating cranes. Most of all, he loved his time spent with his family. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Lynette McGhee; mother, Irene McGhee; children, Dahlton McGhee and Darrian Mcghee; stepchilden, Alyssa Vigil and Brandon Vigil; sib-lings, Rebecca McGhee (Justin) Morenz, Tia Gal-larzo, and Joslynn Fuller (McGhee); other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Private family service will be held. Online condolence at angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -