Jean Callin Butorac

Jean Callin Butorac Obituary
Jean Callin Butorac, 83,
of Pueblo, passed away Jan. 6, 2020. She was born in Canon City on July 19, 1936. She was married to Norman Butorac on June 11, 1955 in Canon City. Jean started and operated several successful businesses. She was a member of PCHS and volunteered her services. She had a passion for family and local history. Jean is survived by her husband, Norman Butorac; her children, Judy, Barbara and Matt Butorac, five grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, 2020, at Imperial Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 8, 2020
