Jean Daugherty

Jean Bailey Daugherty, 75, of Pueblo passed away on June 15, 2019. She is survived by her children, Michael (Laurie) and Paul (Natalee) Daugherty; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Bailey; brother-in-law, Jose Solis; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Private funeral service with Livestream, 2 p.m. Monday, followed by interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.



