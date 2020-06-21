Jean Daugherty
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Bailey Daugherty, 75, of Pueblo passed away on June 15, 2019. She is survived by her children, Michael (Laurie) and Paul (Natalee) Daugherty; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Bailey; brother-in-law, Jose Solis; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Private funeral service with Livestream, 2 p.m. Monday, followed by interment, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Imperial Memorial Gardens
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
7195640920
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved