Jean Elizabeth

Cason Roller





Jean Elizabeth Cason Roller, of Boulder, passed away on Aug. 13, 2020, one month shy of her 85th birthday. Jean was born Sept. 13, 1935, in Pueblo, Colo., to John Cason, a chemistry professor and Chairman of the Division of Sciences at Pueblo Junior College, and his wife, Virginia Proudfoot Cason. Her great-grandparents were Colorado pioneers who came to Colorado City in the late 1800s. Jean attended Central High School, Pueblo Junior College, and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from University of Colorado Boulder in 1956. She married Kent Roller on Aug. 18, 1957, in Pueblo. Jean spent her childhood summers in Boulder while her father completed his graduate degree at Colorado Uni-versity Boulder. She frequently recounted her memories to her own children of "that cool green place" called Boulder. Favorite stories included her breaking a permanent front tooth when jumping out of a swing at Beach Park and the time (age six) when her father took her to the movies at Chautauqua, gave her a penny for a lollipop at the movie concession and told her to wait for her change. An hour later, he came looking for her, as she was still waiting for her change. She also remembered learning to ski at Chautauqua, using the old rope tow and warming huts. Following her college graduation, Jean taught elementary school at Shaw Heights in Westminster, and at Lincoln Elementary School in Boulder. She also taught French at Peacham Academy in Peacham, Vermont, for one year before returning to Boulder to raise her family. She lived on University Hill for many years and was instantly recognizable in her 1963 2-door blue Plymouth sedan, driving kids to their various lessons and jobs, and assisting with her daughter's Daily Camera route, breaking only one screen door during the three-year run. She renovated the old blue "Doc" Balch home on 10th St. and tolerated the ever-present ping-pong games and roller skating in the driveway. Jean was a substitute teacher and an active volunteer with the Boulder Open Space initiatives and the start-up of the Boulder Arts Center (now Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art). Jean and Kent moved to east Boulder County in the late 1970s where she continued to create and exhibit her art and she completed a multi-year project to research and, compile a comprehensive genealogy of her family in America dating back to the late 1600's. She thoroughly enjoyed traveling to England, Scotland, Maryland and Virginia in pursuit of this effort, meeting distant relatives and making good friends in the process. Jean was an accomplished artist. Her work, ranging from large shaped canvases to finely crafted box constructions referencing art history, was exhibited widely and is held in many corporate and private collections, and is in the permanent collections of the Denver Art Museum and the Women in the Arts museum in Washington, DC. Mark Addison, distinguished art collector and supporter of the visual arts in Boulder, wrote in his preface to Celebration! A History of the Visual Arts in Boulder, that in his opinion, "she made boxes I thought better than Joseph Cornell's." Jean also made her own Christmas cards every year, always a unique piece of art in an envelope for those on her list. Jean was prede-ceased by her husband and her parents. Survivors include her children, Elinor Roller (Dave Wolenski) of Littleton, Emily Roller (Greg Redding) of Oakton, Va., Matthew Roller (Rhonda Van Roekel) of Baltimore, Md.; two grandchildren and two step-grandchildren. She is also survived by extended Cason and Roller family in Boulder, the Pueblo and Colo-rado Springs area, Texas and Montana; and four grandcats. We are extremely grateful to Dr. Kristina Anton-Schnell and Elliot Good, NP for their unwavering support to our mother and our family, as well as to Ball Aerospace of Boul-der, all of whom have supported our journey to the very end. Our mother was an extraordinary and talented woman, whose greatest achievements were always her children and her art. She is greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, if you are so moved, please consider a donation to the Colorado Alzheim-er's Association or Cultivate Colorado Boulder County in Jean's memory. A celebration of Jean's life and viewing of her art will be held on a future date. Jean's family can be reached at: RollerFamilly5@gmail.com.