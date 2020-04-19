Home

Jean Martinez

Jean Martinez Obituary
Jean Martinez, 85,
passed
away April 12, 2020. Preceded in death by both parents, Demetrio Jaramillo and Carlota Vigi; husband, Pete Martinez; and daughter, Joyce Lujan. She is survived by her sister, Inez (Tito) Quinones; daughters, Rose Monteith and Joann Arellano; sons, Harold (Christine) Monteith, Jerry (Agnes) Monteith and Robert (Roseanne) Monteith; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Jean loved all of her family and will be deeply missed. Online condolences, www.tgmccarthy.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 19, 2020
