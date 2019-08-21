|
Jean W. Tuttle. 95. April
- 2, 1924, to Aug.15, 2019.
- Jean W. Tuttle passed away on Aug. 15, 2019. She was a resident of Brookdale Senior Living in Fort Collins, from March 2018 to the time of her passing. She was formerly a resident of Colorado Springs from 1980 to 2018, and Pue-blo from 1967 to 1980.
- Jean was a servant of Christ, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born in Leicester, England, where she met the love of her life, Bernard Tuttle, during World War II. Together, they personified what has become known as "The Greatest Generation." Her love of Bernard was made clear to her family during his declining years. She alone nursed him back to health from the brink of death, defying the prognosis of the health care professionals. It was during this time that she taught her family how to love ... fully, deeply and without reservation or precondition. For all who knew Jean, she was the embodiment of sweet-ness, grace and humility. She was intelligent, well-read and a lover of beauty and music. Jean was active as a leader, teacher and pianist in churches throughout her life. Jean could have done anything in life, but she chose to be our mother. She was a resilient fighter who never gave up. Jean is survived by her children, Margaret (Tom), Paul (Linda) and Richard (Lori); numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard; and her son, Phillip. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at Vista Grande Chapel, 5440 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80918.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 21, 2019