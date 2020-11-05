1/1
Jeanne (Margaret Jean Newkirk) Ulm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeanne (Margaret Jean Newkirk) Ulm, passed away peacefully at the age of 83, on Oct. 31, 2020. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Jeanne was born in Pueblo, Colo., to K.E. and Elsie Newkirk. While in school she met her husband, James "Jim" Ulm, a true love affair for 58 years. While Jim was in the Air Force, Jeanne was the true general of the family, guiding them through 25 moves. She spent sum-mers in Gunnison, Colo., living next to her childhood friend, Rusana, and creating memories on the lake. Jeanne and Jim's final move was to Boerne, Texas- her orders. Jeanne was most proud of her children and grandchildren. The family's fondest memories came from their annual Thanksgiving celebrations, starting with the first year Jeanne invited Jim home to Pueblo. Jeanne is survived by husband, Jim Ulm of Boerne; three children, Jim Ulm (Shelley) of Houston, Texas, Joanna Ulm Peters of Monu-ment, Colo., John Ulm (Jenny) of San Antonio, Texas; seven grandchildren, Madison, Hannah, and James Ulm, Megan Peters, Katie Johnson (Zephan), Isabella and Hayes Ulm. To leave condolences, visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home
111 E. Rosewood Ave.
Boerne, TX 78006
(830) 249-2321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved