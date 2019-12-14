|
- age 61, was born in Trinidad, Colo., and passed away in Castle Rock, Colo. Jeannie loved to love animals and people. She was a schoolteacher and after retirement continued to substitute. She achieved her dream of living on a farm where she raised cattle, horses, dogs and cats. There was no greater champion for those in need, including her students, Papa Joe, Uncle Charlie and the animals she adopted. Her love of reading was passed on to her students and family. Jeannie loved to travel, especially to visit her family and friends. Her life was a sprint, filled with love and laughter, and she'll be sorely missed by all. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Dionisio. She is survived by her husband, Dennis Grable; son, Colton Grable; step-son, Keith Zolezzi; her mother, Evelyn Dionisio; aunt, Mary Jane Cortese; sisters, Karen Dionisio and Marilyn (Michael) Farley; and brothers, Joseph Dionisio, James Dionisio and Edward (Gerrilyn) Dionisio; seven nieces, six nephews, three great nephews, a great niece, cousins and friends. Rosary is at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home. The memorial service is at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers and to show our appreciation for their assistance in getting Colton home so quickly, the family asks that you send donations to the Red Cross, 444 Sherman St., Denver Colo., 80203.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 14, 2019