Home

POWERED BY

Jeff Sears


6/24/1971 - 11/11/2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeff Sears Obituary
Jeff Sears, 48, of Pueblo
West, passed away on Nov. 11, 2019. He was born on June 24, 1971, in Pueblo, Colo. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dean and Dorothy VandZandt, and Vic Sears. Jeff is survived by his daughter, Shelby Sears; grandsons, Jeremiah and Josiah; parents, Paul and Kathy Sears; siblings, Victor (Miranda) Sears and Dottie (Troy) Vandaveer; grandmother, Rose Sears; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, Broadway Christian Church, 206 Broadway Ave., Pueblo.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeff's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -