|
|
Jeff Sears, 48, of Pueblo
- West, passed away on Nov. 11, 2019. He was born on June 24, 1971, in Pueblo, Colo. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dean and Dorothy VandZandt, and Vic Sears. Jeff is survived by his daughter, Shelby Sears; grandsons, Jeremiah and Josiah; parents, Paul and Kathy Sears; siblings, Victor (Miranda) Sears and Dottie (Troy) Vandaveer; grandmother, Rose Sears; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorial service, 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, Broadway Christian Church, 206 Broadway Ave., Pueblo.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 14, 2019