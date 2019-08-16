Home

Jeffrey Donley

Jeffrey Donley Obituary
Jeffrey "Jeff" J. Donley,
64, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 13, 2019. Survived by his wife, Mary Ellen; children, Colleen Donley (Rob),
Melissa (Grant) Netzorg and Nolan (Mara) Donley; granddaughter, Lucia Netzorg; and grandson, Aiden Donley. Service, 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Beulah Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jeff's name may be made in a donation to Beulah Fire Dept or Beulah Methodist Church. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019
