Jeffrey "Jeff" J. Donley,
- 64, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 13, 2019. Survived by his wife, Mary Ellen; children, Colleen Donley (Rob),
- Melissa (Grant) Netzorg and Nolan (Mara) Donley; granddaughter, Lucia Netzorg; and grandson, Aiden Donley. Service, 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Beulah Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jeff's name may be made in a donation to Beulah Fire Dept or Beulah Methodist Church. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 17, 2019