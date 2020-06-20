Jennett J. Billups (Reeves), 57, born on Aug. 6, 1962, passed away June 14, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Born to Mabel and Robert Reeves in Colorado Springs, she lived her entire life as a Colorado resident. Jennett was preceded in death by both parents; brother, Gary; and nephew, Jeremy. She is survived by her sister, Debra (Tom) House; children, Tim (Brandie) Billups, Samantha (Gary) Sears, and Jamie (Tim) Cole; and her eight grandchildren who were her world. A reception will be held at the Sears' home, 578 S Gilia Dr., Pueblo West 81007, on June 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. If you wish to send any flowers or donations for final expenses, please send them addressed to Samantha Sears to the same address.



