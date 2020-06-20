Jennett Billups
08/06/1962 - 06/14/2020
Jennett J. Billups (Reeves), 57, born on Aug. 6, 1962, passed away June 14, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Born to Mabel and Robert Reeves in Colorado Springs, she lived her entire life as a Colorado resident. Jennett was preceded in death by both parents; brother, Gary; and nephew, Jeremy. She is survived by her sister, Debra (Tom) House; children, Tim (Brandie) Billups, Samantha (Gary) Sears, and Jamie (Tim) Cole; and her eight grandchildren who were her world. A reception will be held at the Sears' home, 578 S Gilia Dr., Pueblo West 81007, on June 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. If you wish to send any flowers or donations for final expenses, please send them addressed to Samantha Sears to the same address.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Simply Cremation
4010 North Weber Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
719-203-6222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

