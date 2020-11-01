Jennie Florinda Patton, 87, of Trinidad, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her children, Carl Tamburelli, Jim Patton Jr. and Janine Patton; parents, Filbert Sr. and Annie Sandoval Roybal; brother, Filbert Roybal Jr.; and sister, Blanche Torres. She is survived by her husband, Jim Patton; children, Anna (Ulrich) Klug, Peggy Sue (Art) Morton, Tony Tamburelli, Roxanne (Ralph) Corpuz, Christine Tamburelli, Selina (EJ) Tamburelli and Thomas (Tiniesha) Patton; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews; special nieces, Lori Navarette and Betty Ann Graham. Private family service with livestream through both Facebook and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 3 p.m. Tuesday.



