Jennie Sofie Sena
Jennie Sofie Sena, 90, of Pueblo, passed away peacefully at her home on Oct. 25, 2020, with her devoted daughter Roni, who cared for her throughout her illness, by her side. Son George, daughter-in-law Debbie and son-in-law Rueben were also with her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Camilo Sena; former husband, Margarito Alaniz; daughter, Patricia Salas, stepson, Carmel Sena; parents, Joseph and Dolores Aguilar; siblings, Georgia, Dorothy, Virginia and Albert. She leaves behind to celebrate her life her children, George (Debbie) Alaniz and Veronica (Rueben) Pompa; sister, Ida Tienda; stepchildren, Alice Arcenaaux, Susan Sisneros, Emily Mangin, Yolanda Alanzo and Eddie Sena; her cherished grandchildren, Jason, Chase, Chad, Denise, Desiree, Staci, Karli and Spencer; 12 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Louis Salas; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Tina Lucero. Jennie was an avid, die hard Denver Broncos fan along with her husband Camilo. She enjoyed going up to Cripple Creek on the bus with her friends. More than anything she loved visits from her family, grandchildren and friends. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those she leaves behind. Private family services with livestream through both Facebook and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 11 a.m. Wednesday, followed by Interment, Mountain View Cemetery, Pueblo.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
