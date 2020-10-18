Jennie Torres,
79, passed away Oct. 15, 2020. She was born June 26, 1941, in Trinidad, Colo., to Albert and Della Chavez who preceded her in death along with her loving husband, Ray-mon E. Torres; siblings, Ralph Chavez, Laura Basquez Gomez, Albert P. Chavez, Terry Aragon and Floyd Chavez. She was a Broncos and Rockies fan. She enjoyed her trips to Cripple Creek. She absolutely loved family get-togethers and her time spent with her family. Her faith and family values were very strong. Jennie leaves to cherish her memory her children, Rayann (Eppie) Griego Jr., Edward (Susan) Torres and Donald Torres; grandchildren, Eppie Griego III, Rock Griego, Eric (Jessica) Griego, Janelle (Clayton) LePlatt, Chelsea (Josh) Espinoza, Eddie Torres, Cassie (Steve) Medina, Robert (Rylan) Torres, and Crystal Torres; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Louis (Isabel) Chavez, Charles (Rose-mary) Chavez, Richard (Barbara) Chavez and Ernie (Sue) Chavez; in-laws, Chris (Cecilia) Padilla, Art (Pat) Ramos, Frank (Martie) Ramos, Jim (Carolyn) Torres, and Charlene Torres; other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Limited seating due to gathering restrictions. Mask required. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
.