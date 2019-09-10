|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Remembering
Juanita"Jennie" Trujillo
11/3/1923 9/10/2015
4th Year in Heaven
Remembering YOU
We thought of you
with love today
But that is nothing new.
We thought about you
yesterday,
And days before that too.
We do not need a special day to bring to bring you to our minds,
The days we do not think of you,
are very hard to find.
For those we love
can never be,
More than a thought apart,
As long as there's memory,
You'll live forever in our hearts!
Love and Miss You,
Your Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 10, 2019