Home

POWERED BY

jennie trujillo

Add a Memory
jennie trujillo In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
Remembering
Juanita"Jennie" Trujillo
11/3/1923 9/10/2015
4th Year in Heaven








Remembering YOU
We thought of you
with love today
But that is nothing new.
We thought about you
yesterday,
And days before that too.
We do not need a special day to bring to bring you to our minds,
The days we do not think of you,
are very hard to find.
For those we love
can never be,
More than a thought apart,
As long as there's memory,
You'll live forever in our hearts!
Love and Miss You,
Your Family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of jennie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.