Jennifer "Jenne" Simmons Palermo, age 50, of Boca Raton, Fla, was called to heaven on Sept. 9, 2020. Jennifer was raised in Pueblo, Colo., the daughter of the late Allan and Charlotte Simmons. Jenne truly loved life. She will be remembered best for her beautiful smile, her kind heart, playful spirit, her generous and giving nature. She was a devoted wife and mother, a fun sister, a loyal friend to many and favorite Auntie to numerous nieces and nephews. Jenne is survived by her husband, Scott; and her two children, Carlee and Cole. She is also survived by her two brothers, Andy (Cristina) Simmons and Bob (Jennifer) Simmons.



