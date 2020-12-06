1/1
Jerald Lee "Beaver", "Jerry" Baca
Jerald Lee "Beaver" "Jerry" Baca, 76, passed away on Dec. 1, 2020. Jerry was born on Feb. 20, 1944, to Palmie (Gurule, Baca) Autobee and Lee Baca. His stepfather, Joe Autobee raised him as his son since he was a young boy. Jerry was was preceded in death by his mother, father, his stepfather; and brother-in-law, Robert Montez. He is survived by his children, Jerry Baca, Kevin Baca and Tessa (Robert) Armijo. He loved his many grandchildren who will always have a special place in their hearts for him, Jerald Baca and Megan Holloway, Kaylee Baca, Iona Baca, Maddyn and Emmerson Armijo. His sister, Margaret Montez; mother of his children, Anna Velarde-Baca; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless number of friends are also left behind. Jerry was an avid golfer, sports enthusiast, loved to fish, and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences, www.imperialfunerals.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 6, 2020.
