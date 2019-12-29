|
Jeremiah Jon Rash, 41,
- born on March 19, 1978, in North Carolina. He went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Shawna; his parents, Jonney and Jeanne; sisters and their spouses Jamie (Edwin) Vasquez, Jannah (Jeffy) Hutchins; his nephew, Cody; and his nieces, Maddie and Belle. Memorial services will be held on at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Fellowship of the Rockies, in Pueblo, Colo. A time of fellowship and remembrance to follow the memorial.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 29, 2019