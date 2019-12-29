Home

POWERED BY

Jeremiah Jon Rash

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeremiah Jon Rash Obituary
Jeremiah Jon Rash, 41,
born on March 19, 1978, in North Carolina. He went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Shawna; his parents, Jonney and Jeanne; sisters and their spouses Jamie (Edwin) Vasquez, Jannah (Jeffy) Hutchins; his nephew, Cody; and his nieces, Maddie and Belle. Memorial services will be held on at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Fellowship of the Rockies, in Pueblo, Colo. A time of fellowship and remembrance to follow the memorial.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeremiah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -