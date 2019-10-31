|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Jerri Garcia
Happy 3rd Birthday
In Heaven
Wish you were here today
even for just a little while
so I could say
Happy Birthday
and see your beautiful smile
The only gift today will be
the gifts you left behind
the laughter, joy
and happiness
precious memories...
the beautiful kind
Today I'll do my very best
to try and find a
happy place
struggling to hide my heavy heart
and the tears on my face.
I'll sit quietly and look at your picture
thinking of you with love
knowing you're doing okay in Heaven up above.
Missed so,
so very much by
Husband, Kids and Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 31, 2019