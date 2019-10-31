Home

POWERED BY

Jerri Garcia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerri Garcia In Memoriam

IN MEMORIAM
Jerri Garcia
Happy 3rd Birthday
In Heaven







Wish you were here today
even for just a little while
so I could say
Happy Birthday
and see your beautiful smile

The only gift today will be
the gifts you left behind
the laughter, joy
and happiness
precious memories...
the beautiful kind

Today I'll do my very best
to try and find a
happy place
struggling to hide my heavy heart
and the tears on my face.

I'll sit quietly and look at your picture
thinking of you with love
knowing you're doing okay in Heaven up above.

Missed so,
so very much by
Husband, Kids and Family

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -