Jerry G. Harper,
83, born Jan. 26, 1937, north of Holly, Colo., passed away Oct. 25, 2020, in Pueblo. He moved with his family to Pueblo when he was 9 years old, graduated from Centennial High School and three years Army 82nd Airborne Division. Jerry painted cars and worked for Phil Long Ford for 38 years, retiring at 62. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling in his motor home and outlaw dirt track racing. Preceded in death by parents, Crosby and Eva Mae Harper. Survived by bro-ther, Richard Dick (Bev) Harper; nephew, Rich-ard D. Harper II; niece Peggy Latham; and special friends, Bill York and Susan Gray. At his request, no services. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Online con-dolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
.