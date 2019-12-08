Home

03/14/1954 - 11/29/2019
Jerry L. Pino, 65, passed
away unexpectedly on Nov. 29, 2019. He was born March 14, 1954, in Lubbock, Texas, to Lee Pino and Rebecca Maestas Piazza. He was preceded in death by his sib-lings, Laura Sepeda and John and Kenneth Michael Pino. He graduated from Pueblo County High in 1972. Jerry was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and retired from the Pueblo Police Dept. He loved being with his three sons; and his grand-kids, Genaro and Kenna, who he loved so much. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Rebecca Pino; children, Kenneth (Melissa), Simon and Gerald; his parents, Lee and Rebecca; siblings, Ernest (Anita) Pino, Deborah (Richard) Valdez, Elizabeth Salias (Gerald) and Mary Ernestine Herrington; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly. Special thanks to Jerry's VA wound care nurses, Katherine and Darlene. At Jerry's request, cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life, noon Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the Zaragoza Hall. Please bring your favorite dish to share. Military Honors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 8, 2019
