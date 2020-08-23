Jess "Chuy" Flores Jr., 70, of Pueblo went to be with the Lord on Aug. 18, 2020. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 24, 1950, to the union of Jesus and Bernadine Flores. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carmen Castruita; and in-laws, Graziano and Lucy Medina. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Eleanor Medina-Flores; children, Jesse Flores, Graziano Flores, Mario (Jen) Flores, Moses Flores, Richard (Isabel) Flores, Eleanor (Thomas) Charlton and Mary Flores; grandchildren, Kaylee, Kirstie, Savanna, Bianca, Abigail, Alejandra, Alana, Eddie, Kawai, Marianna and Antonio; eigh great-grandchildren; brothers, John (Roseanne), Arthur and Danny Flores; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and godchildren, extended family and friends. Jess enjoyed bowling, Cripple Creek, Las Vegas and dancing but most of all, time spent with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. A special thank you to Century Hospice nurse, Isabel. A special thank you to Ruben Medina and Rosemary Molina. Private family service 10 a.m. Monday, with Live Stream through Facebook and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home-Pueblo, followed by interment, Roselawn Cemetery.



