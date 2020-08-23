1/1
Jess "Chuy" Flores Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jess's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jess "Chuy" Flores Jr., 70, of Pueblo went to be with the Lord on Aug. 18, 2020. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 24, 1950, to the union of Jesus and Bernadine Flores. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carmen Castruita; and in-laws, Graziano and Lucy Medina. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Eleanor Medina-Flores; children, Jesse Flores, Graziano Flores, Mario (Jen) Flores, Moses Flores, Richard (Isabel) Flores, Eleanor (Thomas) Charlton and Mary Flores; grandchildren, Kaylee, Kirstie, Savanna, Bianca, Abigail, Alejandra, Alana, Eddie, Kawai, Marianna and Antonio; eigh great-grandchildren; brothers, John (Roseanne), Arthur and Danny Flores; numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and godchildren, extended family and friends. Jess enjoyed bowling, Cripple Creek, Las Vegas and dancing but most of all, time spent with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. A special thank you to Century Hospice nurse, Isabel. A special thank you to Ruben Medina and Rosemary Molina. Private family service 10 a.m. Monday, with Live Stream through Facebook and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home-Pueblo, followed by interment, Roselawn Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 583-1313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Romero Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved