Home

POWERED BY

Services
Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 583-1313

Jesse Cedillo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jesse Cedillo Obituary
Jesse Patrick Cedillo Jr.,
20, passed away on March 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Cedillo Sr.; and niece Serenity Hope. He is survived by his mother, Lynnett Fox (Manuel Naranjo); siblings, Alicia, Lala, Nicole, Angela and Jaelyn; cousin/bro-ther, Donovan; nieces, Laela, Vivianna and Amara; grandparents, Rebecca (Ed) Fox and Beatrice Rivera; special aunt and uncles, Amanda, Dave and Eric; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, extended family and friends. Viewing, noon to 4 p.m., with five people to enter at a time, Friday, March 27, 2020, Romero Chapel. Private immediate family only service. Live stream will be provided. Contact funeral home for information.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jesse's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -