|
|
Jesse Patrick Cedillo Jr.,
- 20, passed away on March 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Cedillo Sr.; and niece Serenity Hope. He is survived by his mother, Lynnett Fox (Manuel Naranjo); siblings, Alicia, Lala, Nicole, Angela and Jaelyn; cousin/bro-ther, Donovan; nieces, Laela, Vivianna and Amara; grandparents, Rebecca (Ed) Fox and Beatrice Rivera; special aunt and uncles, Amanda, Dave and Eric; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, extended family and friends. Viewing, noon to 4 p.m., with five people to enter at a time, Friday, March 27, 2020, Romero Chapel. Private immediate family only service. Live stream will be provided. Contact funeral home for information.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 22, 2020