Jesse Martinez, 59, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Josephine Regalado-Martinez and Max Martinez. She is survived by her loving husband, Elefar Garcia; children, Felix Ballejos (Monique) and Robert Ballejos; 19 grandchildren; siblings, Max Martinez Jr.; Cynthia Brown (Sam), Rebecca Gonzales (Art) and Maria Martinez; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Jesse is a very special person who is loved by her family. She was a loving and caring grand- mother who loved to crochet special gifts for her grandchildren and for her most recent addition to the family, Feliciano Ballejos, whom she was never able to meet. She was a wonderful fun sister and aunt who we loved being around because of her magnetic personality. Jesse was a poet and was part of the Poetry Society at Colorado State University-Pueblo for a short time. She loved her fishing trips with her husband and family. She just loved getting together with family for any occasion. She was happy by nature nearly never cross and had an abundance of friends. Jesse was always gracious, humble and loved serving the Lord. She was always so good to everyone just like her mother. She will always be deeply missed, loved and in our hearts forever, but never forgotten. Private family service with livestream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral Home, Pueblo and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 3 p.m. Thursday.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
