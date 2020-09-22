Jessica "Jesi" Lawson passed away Sept. 20, 2020, born Nov. 17, 1991. Jesi lost her long battle with cancer despite her being a fearless warrior against the illness. Survived by her parents, Bob and Christi Lawson; sister, Nicolle (Aaron) Krueger; and her beloved nieces, Aubree and Lexi Krueger that were Jesi's whole world. She also leaves behind her love, AJ Steves; uncles, Rob Golob and Ricky Vendetti; along with numerous family members and friends. She is also survived by best friends, Autumn Brelsford and Tommy Tribolet. Jesi was a powerful inspiration to so many and loved by all that knew her. Jesi enjoyed fishing, hunting and boating with her family, and watching spooky movies. Arrangements pending.



