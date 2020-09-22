1/1
Jessica "Jesi" Lawson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jessica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jessica "Jesi" Lawson passed away Sept. 20, 2020, born Nov. 17, 1991. Jesi lost her long battle with cancer despite her being a fearless warrior against the illness. Survived by her parents, Bob and Christi Lawson; sister, Nicolle (Aaron) Krueger; and her beloved nieces, Aubree and Lexi Krueger that were Jesi's whole world. She also leaves behind her love, AJ Steves; uncles, Rob Golob and Ricky Vendetti; along with numerous family members and friends. She is also survived by best friends, Autumn Brelsford and Tommy Tribolet. Jesi was a powerful inspiration to so many and loved by all that knew her. Jesi enjoyed fishing, hunting and boating with her family, and watching spooky movies. Arrangements pending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved