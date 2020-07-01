Jessie Angela Vigil Gonzalez, Sunrise, Sept. 15, 1979, Sunset, June 24, 2020. Jessie was first a daughter and a granddaughter, then a sister, cousin, niece, aunt, mother and wife. Jessie was definitely the kindest person, but she was not one to bite her tongue. She was a great friend, very caring, attentive and generous. She lived a life that most of us couldn't bear - a life of illness and pain. But she fought through it so no one would know just how bad it was. Survivors: husband, Juan Gonzalez; children, Carley Vigil and Juan Gonzalez; mother, Edith Trujillo; father, Charles Vigil; stepmother, Dana Vigil; sisters, Lea Vigil and Kelly (David) Roel; brother, Caelan Vigil; and numerous nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store