Jesucita Anita Gardner,
- 41, of Pueblo, passed away on Oct. 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Adonis and Rose Ruybal and Ben and Helen Montoya. She is survived by her husband, Scott Gardner; children, CJ, River and Clay Gardner; parents, Davey "Road Angel" Ruybal and Valaria Mon-toya; siblings, Andrea (Ben) Casaus, Elia (Julian) Sandoval, AnnaLea Ruybal and Isaac (Jackie) Ruybal; nieces and neph-ews, Martin, Joseph, Lan-na, Julia, Noah, Malachi, Lestat and Pris-cilla; great-nephews, Kingston and Levi; numerous aunts, uncles cousins, extended family and friends. Funeral service, 3 p.m. Thursday, Fellowship of The Rockies, followed by a reception at St. Joseph Church. Viewing prior to service. Interment will take place on Friday at noon at Sanford Cemetery in Sanford, Colo.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 20, 2019