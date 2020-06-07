Jesus Encina
Jesus "Jesse" Encina, 56, passed away May 16, 2020. He was born June 1, 1963, in San Antonio, Texas, to Arturo and Christina (DeLa-Cruz) Encina. He was preceded in death by Christina Encina; brother, Johnny; and brother-in-law, Larry. He worked at Atlas Pacific Engineering for 20 years. He was a member of Victory Outreach Pueblo Legacy Center. He loved to cook, travel, the Dal-las Cowboys, playing the drums and his grandchildren's activities. He was a very faithful man. Many will miss his daily morning blessings sent by text. Most of all, he cherished his time spent with his family. Jesse leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Veronica (Suarez) Encina; father, Arturo Encina; children, Rachel (Nathan), Jesus Jr. (Alicia), Estevan and Hector (Stefanie); grand-children, Kaylee, Jakobi, Aiden, Jadiel, Jesiah, Mailia, Giovanni, and Katalina; several siblings; many in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and church family who will miss him dearly. Memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, in the parking lot of Family Worship Center. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 7, 2020.
