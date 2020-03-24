Home

Jesus Manuel Canas

Jesus Manuel Canas Obituary
Jesus Manuel Canas was
called home to our lord on
March 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Beatriz Hernandez; father, Joseph Canas; and son, David Canas. He is survived by his loving wife, Antonia Canas; daughters, Madeline (Rick) Archuleta, Angelina Canas, Linda De La Torre (Samuel Montano), Josefina De La Torre, Luisa De La Torre, Maria (Frank) Beltran and his many beloved "tomatoes" grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jesus was born on Feb. 10, 1942, in Durango Mexico. He graduated from East High School and was a proud golden eagle. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1961 to 1965. He attended Pueblo Community College then worked as an electrician at the CF&I Steel Mill until he retired in 2006. "Chumel" as many of us knew him enjoyed work- ing on projects in the home, working outside in his yard and most of all spending time with family telling them home made jokes. Jesus also loved to watch football on Sundays especially the Denver Broncos. Our husband, dad, grandpa and friend will always be remembered for his big heart and generosity. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, no services will be held.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
