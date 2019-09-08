|
Jetta (Klein) Budd, 72,
- passed away Aug. 29, 2019, at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle, Wash., as a result of a brief illness with family by her side. She was born in Pueblo, Colo., March 16, 1947, to George and Darleen Klein. Preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her mother, Darleen, of Pueblo; siblings, Rick (Marilyn) Klein of Florissant, Mo., Mick (Lois) Klein of Grand Island, Neb. and Valeena (Harry) Hollifield of Pueblo. Also survived by her husband of 50 years, Tom Budd of the family home in Sitka, Alaska; and daughter, Brindle Summers of San Antonio, Texas. She has four grandchildren, Azure, McKinley, Sierra and Sterling also of San Antonio, Texas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. Jetta was a graduate of Centennial High School and Adams State College where she earned a bachelor's degree with majors in English and elementary education. Two days after graduation she and Tom were married and both accepted teaching jobs in Hoonah, Alaska where they lived for 20 years. She loved her students and had many fond memories. She enjoyed picnics and occasional skiff rides in the spring and summer to Neka Bay, Glacier Bay, and Tenakee Springs, Alaska. In 1989 she retired from Hoonah Public Schools and the family moved to Sitka, Alaska. She continued to work in education for the next 17 years in various capacities for both Sitka and Mt. Edge-cumbe school districts. During this time, she obtained her master's degree. Jetta loved to travel and experience various cultures and cuisines. Her passport over the years contained stamps from 48 countries on 6 different continents. Jetta will be sorely missed by family and friends. No services.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sept. 8, 2019