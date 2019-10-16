|
Joe A. Cortez, a proud
- soldier of the U.S. Marine Corps, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at the age of 73. Preceded in death by his father, Steven Cortez; daughter, Linda; and brothers, Frank, Matt, Leroy, Dave and Ross. Survived by daughter, Blossom Gallegos; sons, Dana, Elick and Duane; brothers, Tom and Steve; sister, Carol; mother, Edna Cortez; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held Monday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m., at Imperial Memorial Gardens cemetery. Online condolences can be offered at www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 16, 2019