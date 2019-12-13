|
|
IN MEMORIAM
Jim Morrow
Happy 65th Birthday
in Heaven
We will never be able to grasp the reason why you were taken from us so tragically that day.
Our lives will never be
the same without you
by our side.
The pain we felt losing you will never go away.
The memories we hold in our hearts help us through each day.
When you were here
we always felt nothing could go wrong.
You're still our inspiration and your memory keeps
us strong.
And though our hearts are heavy they are also full
of love.
And that's enough to
comfort us while you're
in Heaven above.
Love and Miss you
Tremendously,
Your Family
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 13, 2019