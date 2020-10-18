1/1
Jimmie Jaramillo
03/08/1969 - 10/11/2020
Jimmie J. Jaramillo, 51, passed away on Oct. 11, 2020. A lifetime Pueblo-an, he was born March 08, 1969, to proud parents, Jerry and Martha Jaramillo. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Pauline Jaramillo, and Dave and Ventura Chavez; brother, Joseph Jaramillo; and several uncles and aunts. Jimmie was a father to one son and one daughter and a grandfather to five. He was employed at Caterpillar in 2004 as a forklift driver. Jimmie enjoyed drinking with his friends and loved ones. He loved his oldies, Spanish music, dancing and fishing. Jimmie enjoyed waking up every morning with his father "Jerry Jaramillo" to drink coffee and watch the news. Jimmie is survived by his parents, Jerry and Martha Jara-millo; children, Justin and Sharrie (Billy) Soto; brothers, Adam and Frank Jaramillo; sister, Lorraine (Gabriel) Rodriguez; grandchildren, Serenity, Jasmine, Baby Boy Jaramillo, Jayden and Anahylse; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members who will miss him dearly. Rosary, 5:30 p.m. with Celebration of Life to follow at 6 p.m. Oct. 22, 2020, both at Ang-elus Chapel. Limited seating due to gathering restrictions. Mask required. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 18, 2020.
