- 63, a lifetime Puebloan passed away Jan. 17, 2020, with his family at his bedside. He was born July 10, 1956, to proud parents Mike and Lucille (Ramirez) Rampa, who both preceeded him in death along with in-laws, Seleden Vigil and Elsie Aguilar. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1974-1980. He retired from King Soopers as a meat cutter. Jimmie was a true Broncos fan win or lose. He was the best husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending quality time with his grandkids who were his pride and joy. Jimmie enjoyed camping, fishing and woodworking. He loved being with his wife, and going to socialize at Classic Q's with their friends and extended family. Jimmie is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Gloria Rampa; his children, Billy (Josette), Michael (Eric), Susie (Lysette); grandchildren, Elijah, Jamie, Alexandria, Caden, Mia, Luna, Nessella and Javi; siblings, Carol, Art (Patricia) and Sally; in-laws, MaryAnn, Bob (Dorothy), Jack (Diane); nieces, nephews, extended family and many many friends who loved and will miss Jimmie. Funeral Mass, 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Frances Xavier Church. Military honors by the Pueblo Veterans Ritual Team. Family will receive friends at Classic Q's following the service. Online condolences at www.angelus pueblo.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 22, 2020